Malibu Pursuit Video: 3 Children Injured After Suspected Kidnapper Crashes Stolen Car Near Kanan Dume Road

Three children in a stolen car were reported to be injured after a kidnapping suspect crashed a vehicle into another car near Kanan Dume Road in Malibu, California, on Friday, August 29. The pursuit began when the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department began chasing a suspect to stole a four-wheeler at around 6.30 pm.

The pursuit began from Arizona and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles. The video of the pursuit is now going viral on social media platforms. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) tried to take over the pursuit as it made its way into Santa Monica on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Law enforcement was directed not to attempt the Precision Immobilisation Technique (PIT) manoeuvre out of precaution for the passengers. The pursuit ended when the suspect driver crashed into a vehicle crossing the lane near Kanan Dume Road.

After the car crashed on the roadside, the suspect tried to flee the scene, abandoning the car in the middle of the road. However, he was later arrested by police after he tried to flee into the field near Portshead Road, according to the Los Angeles report.

First responders arrived on the scene to provide medical care to the children and other drivers involved in the crash. Details on the condition of the children are awaited.