Mamata Banerjee condemns ISCKON priest's arrest in Bangladesh, says "We stand with Central govt on this issue"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thrusday said that her government stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, following the arrest of an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) priest in Bangladesh that has triggered tensions.

She expressed West Bengal's government's complete solidarity with the Centre over the issue. She also voiced concern over the over the safety of religious minorites in the neighbouring country.

Mamata Banerjee acknowledged that she talked to ISKCON in Bengal but this matter does not lie within her jurisdiction.

Addressing the issue in the legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee said, "We do not want any of religion to be harmed. I have talked to ISKCON here but this is a matter of another country and the central government should take action on this. We stand with them on this issue."

Additionally, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed concern over the current situation with India's next-door neighbour.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, " It seems very grave and troubling. All Indians are concerned because this is a next-door neighbour, whose wellbeing we are concerned about. It is not only the foreign ministry who is keeping an eye on the situation but all the concerned Indian citizens are worried about the reports that are coming in."

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay expressed TMC's support to the Government of India over the Bangladesh situation.

"TMC doesn't give any statement on any international issue or that relating to the Ministry of External Affairs. We will support the stand of the Government of India," he said.

The situation between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON continues to worsen since the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which has led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Following the priest's arrest, a petition was filed by a lawyer demanding a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, calling it a "radical organization" engaging in activities designed to provoke communal unrest, as reported by the local media. The petition sparked another political row in Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed "deep concern" and called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the MEA statement issued on Tuesday read.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the MEA statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor