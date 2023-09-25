Man and his two-year-old daughter killed in firing in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 : A man and his two-year-old daughter were killed in firing at Chamrha Chowrangi near Korangi in Pakistan's Karachi, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, police officials said that Tahir along with her two-year-old daughter Anum was going on a motorcycle when they got injured in firing. Later, both father and daughter succumbed to injuries and were pronounced dead, ARY News reported.

Police officials are carrying out the investigation to find out whether it was a snatching incident or a planned murder. So far, more than 30 bullet shells have been found at the site of the incident, according to ARY News reported.

Notably, Karachi has been witnessing an increase in high-profile 'target killings' and it has now emerged as a formidable challenge for the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CPD), reported The Express Tribune.

In the past few months, the use of new and previously unseen weaponry has been witnessed which has sparked concerns regarding street crime and target killings, according to The Express Tribune report.

Distinctive shell casings recovered from the site of these incidents have not matched with those found at earlier crime scenes, which has further deepened the mystery. A special CTD task force has been formed to stop arms smuggling. However, a tangible success has remained elusive.

A widespread network facilitating the illegal sale and transport of firearms in Karachi continues to remain unchecked. As the local law enforcement agencies have not been able to stop such crimes, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken it upon itself to probe high-profile target killings independently, reported The Express Tribune.

In the past 15 days, three major incidents of target killings have been reported in Karachi. On September 20, unidentified armed suspects shot down Sher Muhammad and wounded the mosque's watchman, Abdul Quddos outside the Jamia Masjid Areeba in Scout Colony, Mubina Town.

Earlier this month, three educators, including Maulana Hafiz Qari Khurram Shehzad, were shot and injured, according to the report. Maulana Shehzad while undergoing treatment succumbed to his injuries on September 9. Furthermore, a religious scholar Ziaur Rehman was killed in targeted violence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on September 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor