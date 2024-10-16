Man arrested for planning assassination of Israeli scientist for Iran: Police

Jerusalem, Oct 16 The Israeli Security Agency and Israel Police arrested an Israeli man who allegedly agreed to kill an Israeli scientist for Iranian intelligence for 100,000 US dollars, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the police, an Iranian intelligence network was exposed, which worked to recruit Israeli citizens, including the arrested man, Vladimir Varkhovsky, 35, from the city of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv.

The police noted that the contact between Varkhovsky and the Iranian agents was made in English, during which he was asked to purchase a specialized mobile phone, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that Varkhovsky performed several tasks for these agents and agreed to carry out the scientist's assassination, for which he equipped himself with a weapon.

The tasks included spraying graffiti, hanging banners, gathering information about an Israeli official, and burying equipment intended for use by other recruits in future missions.

It added that Varkhovsky documented some of the tasks, and received payment for performing them.

