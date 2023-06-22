Man fatally shot in Oakland

San Francisco, June 22 A man was shot and killed three days ago in Oakland, US state of California, local police said.

Police responded to the city's Maxwell Park neighbourhood at around 6 p.m. on Monday where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the spot, according to police on Wednesday.

