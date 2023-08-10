Man stabs, slashes two staffers at convenience store in Tokyo 

Tokyo [Japan], August 10 : Two staffers at a convenience store were stabbed and slashed by a man in Tokyo on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

The attacker fled on a bicycle after attacking the employees in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, the report stated further.

Hours after the attack, a man in his 20s turned himself in at a police station, located 4 kilometres from the crime scene, and owned up to the crime.

Further, the police informed that they are planning to arrest him on suspicion of attempted murder, Kyodo News reported.

Around 2.30 am, a female cashier in her 40s was stabbed in the back while another employee, in his 60s, who was in the back room, suffered a severe arm slash.

Both employees sustained major injuries.

A third female employee called the police to say that a man entered the store and started attacking the employees all of a sudden, police said.

According to the police, the attacker did not ask for money and left the store empty-handed.

A man in his 80s, who often shops at the store, said, "I was shocked to see police cars this morning when I dropped by to grab breakfast. It's scary something like this happened in my neighbourhood", Kyodo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor