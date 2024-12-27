Manmohan Singh's demise: Japan's PM, FM send condolences

Tokyo [Japan], December 27 : Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Friday remembered former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for "his endeavours which built the foundation" for the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was subsequently rushed to AIIMS.

"Following the passing of H.E. Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, on December 26, PM ISHIBA and FM IWAYA respectively sent letters of condolences to H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, expressing sincere condolences and paying tribute to Dr. Singh for his endeavours which built the foundation for the development of Japan-India relations of today," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on X.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Japan back in December 2006 and elevated the Japan-India relationship to the "Global and Strategic Partnership" from the "Global Partnership between Japan and India" that was established by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Japanese PM Yoshiro Mori back in August 2000.

Meanwhile, condolences continued to pour in from world leaders after Singh's demise at AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel have also condoled the former PM's demise.

Macron said that India has lost a "great man" and France a "true friend" and offered condolences to Singh's family and the people of India.

In a post shared on X, Macron stated, "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

Ramchandra Paudel called former PM Manmohan Singh a "visionary leader" of India and extended sympathies to the government and people of India and the bereaved family members.

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was a visionary leader of India.I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," Paudel posted on X.

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was not only an economist but also served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985. He was the 13th Prime Minister of India, serving from 2004 to 2014.

