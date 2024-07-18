Mansour bin Zayed approves programme of Emirates International Endurance Village 2024-2025 endurance races

Dubai [UAE], July 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, approved the race programme for the Emirates International Endurance Village (EIEV) for the 2024-2025 season, which includes 8 races in different categories.

The President of UAE Endurance Cup race will take place on 9th February 2025, at the village in Al Wathba, and will be held over a 160-kilometre (km) distance.

The first race of the new season, represented by the National Day Cup, will start for a distance of 120 km, coinciding with the celebrations of the UAE's National Day celebrations on 1st December.

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Private Stables - Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100 km ride will take place on 7th December, while the Sheikha Fatima bint Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100 km ride will take place on 18th January 2025, with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners CEN 100 km to be held on the following day.

The competitions hosted by the village also include the Abu Dhabi Festival Endurance Ride for Ladies CEN 100 km ride, to be held on 14th February 2025, with the Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners CEN 100 km ride being held the following day. It will be followed on the third day by the Abu Dhabi Festival Open Endurance Cup CEN 120 km ride at the end of the racing season in the village.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the EIEV, appreciated the support, interest and care of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the races and events organised and hosted by the village, highlighting the completion of the Emirates International Endurance Village's preparations to receive the races of the new season 2024-2025. (ANI/WAM)

