Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Amiri Diwan of Qatar

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan of Qatar, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on September 6, 2024. This meeting was an important diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening the bond between the UAE and Qatar.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Saoud delivered greetings from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In return, Sheikh Mansour conveyed President Sheikh Mohamed's regards to the Emir, highlighting the UAE's commitment to Qatar's continued progress and prosperity. The leaders engaged in detailed discussions about enhancing fraternal relations and exploring avenues for increased collaboration in various fields.

The topics covered included expanding cooperation in economic ventures, cultural exchanges, and joint humanitarian initiatives. Both leaders emphasised the significance of mutual support in advancing shared goals and addressing common challenges.

The meeting was attended by several high-profile officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Mansour also hosted a lavish luncheon in honour of Sheikh Saoud and his delegation. This event, which saw the participation of senior officials and prominent Sheikhs, provided a platform for further discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

The presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, underscored the strategic importance of this diplomatic dialogue.

The meeting reaffirmed both nations' commitment to fostering a robust partnership, with a focus on achieving sustainable development and regional stability. The UAE and Qatar pledged to continue working closely together to enhance their cooperation and mutual understanding. (ANI/WAM)

