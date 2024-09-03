Mansukh Mandaviya meets Oman's envoy, discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met with Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani, Ambassador of Oman to India and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties.

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Abdullah Alshibani, Mandaviya said, "Met with H.E. Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani, Ambassador of Oman to India."

"We discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore collaborative opportunities for mutual growth," the post on X said.

Notably, on August 30, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, met Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais Bin Mohammed Al Yousef and their discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade.

Goyal had said that they had a productive meeting and they also discussed enhancing cooperation, unlocking new avenues for growth, and deepening the India-Oman economic partnership.

In a post on X, Piyush Goyal had said, "Strengthening ties! Had a productive meeting yesterday with my counterpart from Oman, H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef. Discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade, enhancing cooperation, unlocking new avenues for growth, and deepening our economic partnership."

Oman is a strategic partner of India and an important interlocutor at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, and Indian Ocean Rim Association(IORA) fora. India and Oman are linked by geography, history, and culture and enjoy warm and cordial relations.

While people-to-people contact between India and Oman can be traced back 5000 years, diplomatic relations were established in 1955, and the relationship was upgraded to a Strategic Partnership in 2008.

Oman is a crucial pillar of India's West Asia Policy and its oldest regional strategic partner. The political engagement between the two countries has increasingly taken on more strategic shape. The historical India-Oman bilateral ties were transformed into a strategic partnership in November 2008.

