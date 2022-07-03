Many injured in Copenhagen mall shooting

Copenhagen, July 3 Several people were injured in firing at a shopping centre in the Danish capital on Sunday, but the number of casualties was not clear so far, reports said.

Armed officers were sent to the Field's mall in south Copenhagen, while all roads and the metro line have been closed, the BBC reported.

Ambulance and fire crews are at the scene.

Police said one suspect had been arrested, but gave no further details.

