Marco Rubio sworn in as US Secretary of State

Washington DC [US], January 21 : Marco Rubio was sworn in as the US Secretary of State on Tuesday by Vice President JD Vance, who expressed strong confidence in Rubio's ability to lead the nation's foreign policy with a focus on strengthening, securing, and prospering the United States.

Rubio pledged to uphold President Donald Trump's mandate of prioritising national interests, underlining that every action taken by the Department of State would be guided by its impact on America's strength, safety, and prosperity.

Speaking about Rubio moments before the oath-taking ceremony, Vice President Vance expressed great confidence in Rubio's capabilities.

"Marco is one of my favourite people in Washington. He's a son of Cuban immigrants to this country. He grew up in very humble beginnings, but he has an incredibly deep love of our nation. He is a bipartisan solutions seeker, a guy who can actually get things done, but a conservative of great principle and great vision. Senator Rubio, I think, understands the distinctive priorities of President Trump and why it represents such a significant and frankly important and needed departure from a generation of failed foreign policy", Vice President Vance said.

After taking the oath as the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio thanked the Vice President and then said, "I want to thank Jeannette, my wife, who has been so supportive".

He further added, "As far as the task ahead, President Trump was elected to keep promises, and he's going to keep those promises, and his primary promise when it comes to foreign policy is that the priority of the United States Department of State will be the United States. It will be furthering the national interest of this country, and he's given us a very clear mandate. President Trump has made it very clear everything we do. And this is true in government, but especially at the Department of State".

He further added, "Everything we do must be justified by the answer to one of three questions. Does it make us stronger? Does it make us safer, and does it make us more prosperous? If it doesn't do one of those three things, we will not do it."

Reiterating the words of US President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio said, "We have a President who yesterday made clear in his inaugural speech that one of the primary goals of American foreign policies is the promotion of peace. Of course peace through strength, peace and always without abandoning our values".

In his concluding remarks he said, "I want to end by thanking Almighty God and my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ...I'm honoured and I'm privileged, cognizant of responsibility, and I want to thank President Trump for his confidence. We will work hard every second of the day to help him achieve the agenda the American people have given him to achieve".

