Marco Troper: 19-Year-Old Son of Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Found Dead at US University

Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was discovered dead in his dormitory at the University of California, Berkeley. Authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive student at the Clark Kerr dorms, where Troper was pronounced dead despite efforts from the Berkeley Fire Department.

The cause of death is currently unknown, with campus police stating there's no evidence of foul play. Troper's grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, however, suggested a possible drug overdose. "He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it... One thing we do know, it was a drug," Esther told SFGATE. The family awaits a toxicology report to clarify the situation, which could take up to 30 days.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Esther expressed profound grief over the loss of her grandson, describing Marco as kind, loving, smart, and beautiful. He had recently begun his second semester at UC Berkeley, majoring in math, and was enjoying his academic journey.

Susan Wojcicki echoed the sentiments, describing Marco as a cherished individual who had just embarked on his academic journey at UC Berkeley. Last February, Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation from YouTube in a blog post, citing a desire to focus on her family, health, and personal projects, with Neal Mohan taking over as the senior vice president and head of YouTube.