Maria Tahir: Still waiting for justice at POK

The survivor story of a Pakistan occupied Kashmiri woman, Maria Tahir, a braveheart who was gang raped and later did not bow in front of political and social pressure, her inspirational story has caught the attention of everybody whosoever is listening.

Married in the Bhimber District of POK, Maria Tahir was gang-raped by some politically influential in Bhimber. She was later blackmailed by her rapists who snatched lakhs of rupees from her as well. When she refused to pay heed to the threats, they even abducted her son, demanding ransom money in return. The intolerable crimes imposed on Maria forced her to contemplate ending her life, reported Just Earth News.

Maria decided to confide in her husband who pledged to seek justice for her. But, in an unfortunate turn of events, they were attacked by a mob of goons. Bringing them in front of the panchayat the couple was harassed, while the rapists confessed their crimes.

Two laptops containing the video of the gang rape were allegedly played shamelessly in front of everyone in open panchayat. Further, the couple was coerced into signing a compromise agreement at gunpoint both by the Panchayat and the Bhimber Police, reported Just Earth News.

After this incident the couple sought help from the DIG Mirpur Police with a copy of the agreement, narrating their ordeal. Finally, DIG helped them to file their plea at Bhimber police station. The local police said that they have already filed two FIRs against the culprits, arresting them.

But, owing to political pressure the case failed to proceed further. Even though Maria appealed in Mirpur Shariat Court the case has been pending for the last seven years. Maria's husband also received death threats to take back the case, reported Just Earth News.

As of yet, because of political connections and power, the culprits still remain at large without a single case running against them despite having all the proof and witnesses.

( With inputs from ANI )

