Maritime security can be improved only by committed support of international community: Mauritius PM

Port Louis [Mauritius], November 16 : Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said that no significant improvement in maritime security can be reached without the enduring and committed support of the international community, Le Matinal reported on Thursday.

At the Third Ministerial Conference on Maritime Security and Safety in the Western Indian Ocean held in Mauritius on November 16, Jugnauth reflected on the growing worry of the international community over the challenges, which have assumed alarming dimensions around the contested boundaries, and also the concern over the depletion of natural resources and armed attacks by organized pirates and criminals.

In his opening statement, PM Jugnauth said, "There can be no significant improvement in maritime security and capability without the enduring and committed support of the international community, including our development cooperation partners who, like us, have vital stakes in our cherished ocean."

He also highlighted that the maritime sector is roving through substantial changes, triggered by factors that are mostly beyond our control.

Jugnauth further observed that there is thus a need to pursue, together, this voyage towards ensuring a sustainable maritime sector, "free from threats and tension".

The Mauritius PM further emphasised on the merits of growing the blue economy in a sustainable, inclusive, and people-centred manner, Le Matinal reported.

He also reiterated that common vision and ambition, best practices, and the optimum use of existing and innovative financial instruments and mechanisms are key for the successful harnessing of ocean resources.

Moreover, Jugnauth remarked that the enhancement of maritime security in the region greatly depends on the strengthening of port security as well as the consolidation of maritime safety management systems in harbours.

"As such, the proposal to formulate a Regional Policy on Ports Security and Safety of Navigation is indeed fitting and long overdue," he added.

Mauritius Foreign Minister Gobin underlined that Small Island Developing States (SIDS), including Mauritius, are stewards and custodians of vast ocean areas, as they hold jurisdiction over nearly 30 per cent of the world's Exclusive Economic Zone.

He also emphasised that, as is the case for large Oceanic States, these SIDS have a critical interest in protecting the health of the oceans and, in doing so, the health of the planet as well.

IOC's Secretary General Marimoutou indicated that cooperation is needed as "no state can tackle maritime threats alone". He thus appealed to all participants to share experiences, especially to be more effective in the fight against drug trafficking, marine pollution, and other illicit activities in the region, Le Matinal reported.

Zainab Hawa Bangura, the Director General for the UN Office of Nairobi, said that the Conference aims at ensuring the sustainability and peaceful use of the oceans, as well as safeguarding the maritime domain from both traditional and evolving threats.

"It is also an illustration of the collective determination to identify ways of advancing multilateralism and cooperation while cementing partnerships for increased stability and prosperity in the region," she added.

The Conference is being organised by the Mauritius Foreign Ministry, Regional Integration, and International Trade in collaboration with the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor