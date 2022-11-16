Markets flare up, Sensex crosses 62,000 mark

Mumbai, Nov 16 Indian stock markets opened on Wednesday flared up with the Sensex of BSE breaching the 62,000 mark.

The Sensex opened at 61,708.63 points and touched a high of 62,052.57 points and came down slightly.

The Sensex touched a low of 61,708.63 points and later rallied up to cross the 62,000 mark again at about 12.35 p.m.

The Sensex's all time high was 62,245.43 which was on 19.10.2021, as per BSE.

The Sensex on Tuesday had closed at 61,872.99 points.

The Sensex is trading at 62,002.65 points up by 129.66 points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 18,398.25 points after closing at 18,403.40 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,411.05 points in the afternoon.

