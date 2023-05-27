Maryam Nawaz expresses concern over CJP hearing case of mother-in-law

Published: May 27, 2023

Lahore, May 27 PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said it is not acceptable that a son-in-law should

Maryam Nawaz expresses concern over CJP hearing case of mother-in-law

Lahore, May 27 PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said it is not acceptable that a son-in-law should hear the case against the mother-in-law.

She was referring to the several audio leaks including the one allegedly involving the Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) mother-in-law whose cases were to be heard by a commission led by a senior Supreme Court judge and two Chief Justices of high courts, The News reported.

But the CJP formed a five-member bench, led by him, to hear the cases and stayed the proceedings of the government-backed judicial panel.

One of the audio leaks involves a conversation of CJP's mother-in-law.

Writing on her social media account, Maryam expressed strong concern over the CJ Supreme Court of Pakistan hearing the case of his mother-in-law. This is a clear case of conflict of interest.

