Maryland Bridge Collapse Video: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses After Large Boat Collision

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning, March 26. According to the reports, a large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water below.

According to the initial reports, seven construction workers and three to four civilian vehicles may have been on the bridge when it collapsed.

Visuals From the Spot:

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Emergency officials are responding to the site. After this tragic incident, the bridge has been closed to vehicular movement. The authorities have stopped all lanes going in both directions for safety reasons.