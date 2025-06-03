Massive jailbreak in Karachi amid earthquake chaos; over 200 inmates flee Malir prison

Karachi, June 3 A massive jailbreak unfolded at Malir District Jail in Karachi after earthquake tremors triggered chaos, allowing more than 200 inmates to escape.

Authorities confirmed that at least 216 inmates managed to flee amid the panic on Monday night, many of them accused of serious crimes.

The jailbreak turned violent, with inmates reportedly overpowering guards, seizing weapons, and engaging in a gunfight with security personnel. One prisoner was killed, and several others, including three Frontier Corps (FC) officers and a prison guard, were seriously injured in the ensuing conflict.

The dramatic escape was set in motion when mild earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi, the quake’s epicentre was located southeast of Malir at a depth of 10 kilometres, causing alarm within the prison facility.

As part of a precautionary measure, hundreds of inmates, between 700 and 1,000, were moved out of their cells and assembled near the main gate. This unintended congregation created an opportunity for a group of over 100 prisoners to force open the main gate and flee.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar clarified that early reports of inmates breaking through the prison wall were inaccurate. While the tremors did cause visible cracks in the wall, it remained intact and was not used during the escape. The prisoners exploited the confusion and breached the gate instead, using seized weapons to open fire on guards and escalate the situation into a full-blown crisis.

The city was immediately placed on high alert, and a manhunt was launched. As of Tuesday morning, 75 inmates had been recaptured, while others remain at large. Videos circulating on social media showed escaped inmates wandering through Karachi’s streets, some declaring they had been incarcerated for decades, further fuelling public concern.

Security has been tightened across the city, and an investigation is underway to determine how such a major breach could occur.

