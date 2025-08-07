Massive searches take place in Moldova in framework of electoral corruption case

Chisinau [Moldova], August 7 (ANI/ Izvestia): Moldovan law enforcement agencies are conducting mass searches in the framework of the electoral corruption case. This was announced on August 7 by the press service of the General Inspectorate of Police of the country.

"(Law enforcement agencies)... are conducting 78 searches in several localities of the country as part of a criminal case related to illegal financing and corruption in elections," the agency wrote on its Telegram channel.

The agency clarified that the details will be made public "after the procedural actions," which are carried out, among others, by police officers from the Fulger special forces with the support of territorial divisions and prosecutors.

Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda opposition bloc, said earlier in the day that Moldovan security forces had conducted searches and detentions of members of the Pobeda bloc in Chisinau and in the north of the republic. He stressed that law enforcement officers "allow themselves to lawlessly break into citizens' homes and terrorize our team." (ANI/ Izvestia)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor