Massive Volcanic Eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki in Indonesia Triggers Red Alert, Flights Cancelled

A powerful volcanic eruption occurred at Mount Lewotobi Laki, located in Indonesia’s East Flores district, leading to widespread disruption and prompting authorities to issue a red alert. The volcano situated near India erupted violently, producing massive clouds of ash and smoke that soared up to 10 kilometers into the sky, severely reducing visibility in the region. The eruption involved a series of successive explosions, forcing the evacuation of nearby villages. The dense volcanic smoke was so intense that it was visible from as far as 150 kilometers away. As a result, several flights were either cancelled or diverted, significantly impacting air travel, including operations to and from Bali - a popular honeymoon destination.

Authorities have declared the area within an 8-kilometer radius of the volcano as highly dangerous. Falling ash and small stones have been reported in surrounding areas, and thick layers of ash have blanketed entire villages. In Nurbelein village, the situation has become so dire that residents have sought refuge in emergency relief camps.

Mount Lewotobi Laki is geologically connected to Mount Lewotobi Perempuan and has a history of eruptions. In November last year, an eruption from the same volcano claimed nine lives and injured several others. The volcano became active again in March, and authorities have been monitoring it closely ever since.

Following the recent eruption, Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport has been temporarily shut down, affecting numerous international flights. Airlines such as Virgin Australia, Jetstar, and Juneyao Airlines have canceled their operations in the region. At Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, at least 37 flights have been canceled due to ash clouds disrupting flight safety.

Authorities continue to monitor the volcanic activity and have urged residents and travelers to follow safety advisories and updates.