‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ trailer brings 4 stories seen through different perspectives in Maximum City

Mumbai, Dec 4 The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, which was unveiled on Monday, presents a heartwarming story of strangers, who become friends while living in Mumbai, a city that throws oddballs at them everyday.

It begins with a sequence of Jackie Shroff in a police station where a cop suggests him to be more social and get along with his neighbours. In his efforts to socialise more and kill the loneliness, he befriends Neena Gupta’s character of a Punjabi woman, they get along and spend some good time together as their friendship progresses.

The trailer then shifts its focus to a young migrant, who comes to Mumbai to make it big. One fine day, he breaks into Jackie’s house. This leads to a confrontation and eventually an altercation between the two.

The trailer takes the audience through moments of light heartedness, while prompting them to introspect.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said: "As an actor, I have always looked for roles that have allowed me to test my abilities as a performer, roles that are meaningful and different. When I read the script of Mast Mein Rehne Ka, I was fascinated by how unique the story was and I had an absolute gala time working on this film. While my character is that of a 75-year-old man grappling with loneliness, there's also a certain charm to him, which is charismatic.”

He further mentioned: “The characters’ complexity of being vulnerable, strong and at the same time being resolute in his life, is something that makes him very relatable. I must congratulate Vijay Maurya, the Director, for beautifully capturing my character’s emotions. And I don’t think I would have been able to bring to life my character so well if it wasn’t for Neena ji, my co-actor. She is a great friend and I think our camaraderie off the sets is reflected in our chemistry on-screen.”

A light-hearted drama, ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ takes a deeper look at life from two very interesting perspectives – when one is just embarking on the journey into the world to create a niche for themselves, and the other its extremity, where one is at the autumn of life.

The movie also features Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

Neena Gupta said, “I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of a woman who is full of life. Everyone wants to live life on their own terms by taking the rein of their journey in their own hands, but things don’t always turn out the way as planned. When I heard the story, I was deeply moved and felt a compassionate urge to bring this character to life on screen. The multiple nuances of this character made it a wonderful acting experience for me, and sharing screen time with Jackie Shroff, an incredibly versatile co-star and a dear friend, made the whole project so much more special for me”.

Produced by Made in Maurya, written and directed by Vijay Maurya, ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ will drop on Prime Video on December 8.

