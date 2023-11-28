'Masterchef India': Homecooks' culinary prowess to be judged by fans

Mumbai, Nov 28 The upcoming episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’, will see the homecooks bringing their culinary prowess to the table as their skills will be judged by their fans.

This will bring a new twist to the episode in the form of ‘Feast Your Fans’ challenge, bringing home cooks closer to their ardent fans.

Six home cooks will participate in the ‘Feast Your Fans’ challenge with a cook time of 120 minutes. They will be divided into two teams, and will have to cook a memorable feast, accompanied by an Indian breadbasket for fans of the home cooks.

Reflecting on this one-of-a-kind challenge, Chef Pooja Dhingra expressed: “It was a great moment to see the passion of our home cooks mirrored in the eyes of their ardent fans. The Feast Your Fans challenge built a profound connection between the creators and the admirers of their craft.”

Harish Closepet shared his experience: “Fans cheering infused motivation and joy into the cooking process. It was surreal to see the smiles on so many faces as they tasted the dishes. For me, the Feast Your Fans challenge was all about creating a memorable experience for those who have supported us throughout the MasterChef India journey.”

Suraj Thapa got candid about the challenge, saying: “It was a beautiful exchange of emotions in the MasterChef kitchen, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share such a special moment with my fans. This challenge made me realise the impact our journey has on people who follow us passionately.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.

