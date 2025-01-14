"Matter has been strongly taken up": MEA after death of Indian national in Russia

New Delhi [India], January 14 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly took up the matter of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, following the death of an Indian citizen from Kerala. The MEA has reiterated its demand for the early discharge and repatriation of the remaining Indian nationals.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," read MEA press release.

This comes after MEA learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow.

In a statement, official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences for the deceased and assured assistance to the families.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1879120988031603120

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he added.

Earlier, the issue was raised during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders discussed the early discharge of Indian nationals recruited into the Russian Army.

"An important issue that came up was the issue of early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in the Russian army. This figured from both sides in the discussion, and with the support of the Russian side, a number of Indian nationals have, in recent months, been able to return to India," Misri stated.

India's Embassy in Moscow is actively pursuing around 20 cases involving Indian nationals and has sought the cooperation of Russian authorities to expedite their return.

The bilateral talks between PM Modi and Putin also covered broader topics, including defence and energy cooperation. Discussions on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project reaffirmed commitments to adhering to project timelines, and both leaders emphasised the importance of sustaining economic and energy partnerships, including steady supplies of fertilisers and coal.

PM Modi reiterated India's position on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, underlining the need for peace and stability in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor