Matthew Perry was 'punched in face' by Cameron Diaz on unexpected date night

Los Angeles, Oct 31 Actor Matthew Perry once went on a secret night out with Cameron Diaz, but it didn't end well according to the 'Friends' star.

In his memoir, the former 'Friends' star -- who sadly passed away over the weekend -- claimed that during their "unexpected" date, the 'Vanilla Sky' actress "accidentally hit him in the face" despite aiming for his shoulder, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Matthew wrote that she was "stoned" and the date was soon after her split from Justin Timberlake.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', he said in the book that he was set up with Cameron and the pair went to a group dinner party with friends and noted that he could tell she "wasn't interested in (him) at all," before adding that she got "immediately stoned" at the event.

Then, during a game of Pictionary, he said "something witty" to her, and she then accidentally hit him in the face when she was apparently aiming for his shoulder.

"Are you f***ing kidding me?" Perry wrote looking back at the slightly comical moment.

In the memoir, Matthew also spoke about his relationship with the "beautiful and brilliant" Julia Roberts, who he dated for a year in 1995 but ultimately left her as self-sabotage because he felt he could "never be good enough for her".

Matthew died over the weekend after suffering from an apparent drowning, his representative told NBC news.

A source has since told TMZ that Perry died at his own house after some physical activity on Saturday morning.

The star played a two hour round of pickleball -- a racket sport with two or four players batting a ball over a net -- and sent his assistant on an errand.

The assistant returned to Perry's house to find him unresponsive with emergency services then called.

