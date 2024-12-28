Mauritius Foreign Minister, Bhutan King arrive in Delhi to attend funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade, Dhananjay Ramful and Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck have arrived in New Delhi to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to sources.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The last rites with full state honours will be performed in the presence of government dignitaries and officials including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to attend the last rites of the former Prime Minister. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also reached the location.Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also remain present at the VIP Ghat where the rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed.

Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma said that rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed using sandalwood sticks and the last rites will be performed as per the Sikh rituals.

"The rituals will be performed using sandalwood sticks... The last rites will be performed as per Sikh rituals at the VIP Ghat. Those who are coming for the last rites will reach here including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister. Homage will be offered to him once everyone arrives," Sharma told ANI.

While paying tribute to the late Dr Singh, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said that he made lifelong laws that benefited crores of people. "His demise is a loss for everyone," he added.

The mortal remains of Manmohan Singh were kept at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on early Saturday morning for the party workers to pay their final respects.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and requested to have the funeral of Dr Manmohan Singh at a place where his memorial can be built, according to a post by the Indian National Congress on X.

Kharge further said that a memorial would be a fitting tribute to a leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a statesman of immense stature.

Immediately after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy. After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

