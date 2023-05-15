Mauritius President visits Dakshineshwar temple in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 15 : Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun along with his wife offered prayers at the iconic Dakshineshwar temple in Kolkata on Monday.

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, accompanied by his wife, is on a two-day visit to Kolkata.

The temple's secretary Kushal Chowdhury welcomed the Mauritius President.

After offering prayers at the temple, President Roopun said, "Silence is the source of God's pursuit." Mauritius President spent about 45 minutes in Dakshineswar temple. Apart from offering prayers at the Dakshineshwar temple, he visited the Shiva temple with his family.

He also visited the Ganga Ghats, Ramakrishna Dev's house and Radha Krishna Temple on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Governing Council of India Foundation Swapan Dasgupta accompanied Mauritius President at the temple.

In November last year, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun paid a visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Roopun and his wife Sayukta Roopun were accompanied by a 7-member delegation.

Roopun also checked the construction works of the grand temple and obtained information about the development from the engineers. After that, Prithvirajsing Roopun visited Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan.

