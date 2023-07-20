May 9 violence caused losses worth Rs 2.5 billion: Attorney General for Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the country's Supreme Court on Wednesday that violent incidents of May 9 this year in Pakistan caused losses to the tune of Rs 2.5 billion, according to Daily Pakistan. c

The AGP said that the violent events caused losses of 2.5 billion, including military installations that cost Rs 1.9 billion.

Adding to that, he said the miscreants attacked Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Hamza Camp in Rawalpindi and the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

He revealed it as a six-member Supreme Court (SC) bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and consisting of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik, heard a set of petitions challenging the civilian trials in military trials of the country, reported Daily Pakistan.

Moreover, he added that the protesters also attacked the Lahore Corps Commanders’ residence and airbase in Mianwali as he showed some photos to the court in this regard.

On asking about the punishment in military courts under Section 7 of the Army Act, AGP Awan replied a suspect could get two years imprisonment from military courts under Sections 3 and 9, Daily Pakistan reported.

To which, the CJP said then the punishment in ordinary courts was more severe.

On Tuesday, ARY News reported, as many as 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities of Pakistan's Punjab province in connection with the May 9 case.

On May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al Qadir Trust case at the Islamabad High Court. After his arrest, protests erupted in Pakistan and military installations including the Lahore corps commander's residence and state properties were attacked in Pakistan.

The administration declared that anyone responsible for the mayhem on May 9—during which numerous government structures and military institutions were vandalized—would be tried in military courts.

