'May festival of lights bring peace, hope': EAM Jaishankar wishes people of Israel on Hanukkah

Abu Dhabi, Dec 14 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday extended warm wishes to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and the people of Israel on Hanukkah.

While extending wishes to people of Israel on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest wishes to FM Gideon Sa'ar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach!"

In response to his wishes, Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X, wrote, "Thank you, dear friend!"

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

According to a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s office, “PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.”

Notably, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PMO said.

“They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan,” it added.

Following their talks, PM Modi, in a statement shared on X, wrote, "Spoke with my friend Prime Minister Netanyahu. We reviewed progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to further strengthen our cooperation. Also reaffirmed our shared commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts aimed at achieving a just and durable peace in the region."

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

India and Israel are strategic partners. The bilateral political ties between the two nations are warm and forward-looking, according to the Indian Embassy in Israel statement. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon after, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay (Mumbai), which was later converted into a Trade Office and, subsequently, a Consulate. Regular embassies opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.

