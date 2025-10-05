"May look like a small promise, but it is big thing," Indian Envoy to Trinidad and Tobago on Artificial Limb Fitment Camp

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], October 5 : Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit said that the 50-day Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp is a big thing which was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajpurohit said that PM Modi's announcement has reinvigorated the ties between the countries.

He said, "It may look like a small promise from PM Modi, but it is a big thing here. There is a huge requirement for prosthetic limbs here. The cost of the prosthetic limb in this part of the world is exorbitantly high. Jaipur foot is going to be a big gift for the people of Trinidad and Tobago from the Government of India and from PM Modi. The camp is being held at a venue called Diwali Nagar, and it is managed by the National Council of Indian Culture. Several announcements were made during PM Modi's bilateral visit here... This is one of the first announcements being implemented. It has reinvigorated the relationship and particularly the diaspora feel that India is there for them."

Founder and Chief Patron of Jaipur Foot, DR Mehta, said that Prime Minister Modi's commitment is filled with the emotion of universal brotherhood.

He said, "The Prime Minister of India made this commitment here. We are an organisation that believes in universalism and humanism. Would it not be interesting that a team comes from 15,000 kilometres away from India to fit limbs. What is a better example of universal brotherhood?... Before getting the limbs, sadness was writ large on the recipients faces. After getting limbs, their faces lightened up. The kind of joy we got was so enormous. Many of the persons themselves and more so their wives or their sisters who brought them, they were crying. Those were the tears of joy. And they made us cry."

Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, Prem Bhandari, said that the dynamics between both the countries have changed since PM Modi's visit. For the differently-abled people, this is the true gift on the occasion of Diwali.

He said, "The dynamics of relationships have changed after the PM's visit to Trinidad and Tobago. In the parliamentary session, PM Modi said that there will be a camp for the differently abled people. Today, that dream is coming true. This is the biggest gift for Diwali. We are the largest organisation for people with disabilities, and the biggest challenge here is the large number of people with diabetes. We are hoping that this camp will be successful."

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Public Utilities, Barry Padarath, expressed his happiness as a promise made was kept.

He said, "This was a promise that has been made and a promise that has been kept. And today it materializes on the rich soil of Trinidad and Tobago, understanding that this is the fruit of the love of Prime Minister Modi when he came to Trinidad and Tobago for our nation. We want to extend our thanks to the government and people of India for this tremendous gift," he said.

"One of the things that came out of our discussions is that the empowerment of persons who receive these artificial limbs will be something that will be not only memorable for them, but it will also impact their lives in terms of being able to now go into the workplace and become more productive citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. This partnership is something that really is magnanimous in terms of its intent, but in terms of the reality of how it will impact citizens in Trinidad and Tobago," he added.

In the 50-day Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp, free prosthetics were provided to over 800 people.

