Mayor says Ukraine's western city of Lviv under attack

Kiev, March 27 Ukraine's western city of Lviv came under attack, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed that there were three explosions in the city on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The powerful explosions occurred on the city's eastern outskirts, Kozytskyi wrote on Facebook, urging people to stay calm.

One of the attacks possibly hit a local oil storage facility, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing reports from social media.

