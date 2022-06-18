MEA monitoring situation in Kabul after reported attacks on gurdwara
New Delhi, June 18 The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said that it was monitoring the situation in Kabul after reported attacks on a gurdwara in the Afghan capital.
"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city," a statement citing Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."
On Saturday morning, two blasts ripped through a busy road near the gurdwara in Kabul's Kart-e-Parwan neighbourhood.
Citing witnesses, a Xinhua news agency report said that the first blast occurred at around 6 a.m., and the second explosion followed half an hour later.
Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.
The blasts sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggered panic among residents of the capital city.
According to the witnesses, there were possibilities of casualties.
