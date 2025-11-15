MEA Secy CPV-OIA welcomes new Heads of missions, bids farewell to departing ones

New Delhi [India], November 15 : MEA Secretary (CPV and OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee, participated in the programme to welcome newly accredited and to bid farewell to departing Heads of Mission.

The programme was hosted by Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary [CPV & OIA], Ministry of External Affairs, Mr. Arun Kumar Chatterjee participated in the programme hosted by Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Delhi, to welcome newly accredited and to bid farewell to departing Heads of Mission. The gathering provided a valuable opportunity for fraternity, friendship and also emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomatic cooperation."

Secretary (CPV & OIA) Mr. Arun Kumar Chatterjee @SecretaryCPVOIA participated in the programme hosted by Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Delhi, to welcome newly accredited and to bid farewell to departing Heads of Mission. The gathering provided a… pic.twitter.com/wFgOmj3ryR — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 14, 2025

Arun Kumar Chatterjee belongs to the 1992 batch of the Indian Foreign Service. Previously, he has served as Ambassador in Embassy of India, Bishkek, in the Kyrgyz Republic from August 2022 to August 2024; Counsellor in Embassy of India, Seoul, in the Republic of Korea from February 2006 to July 2007; First Secretary/ Counsellor in Permanent Mission of India (PMI), Geneva from December 2002 to December 2005; and as Third / Second Secretary in Embassy of India, Almaty, in Kazakhstan from May 1994 to September 1998.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, Chatterjee has worked as Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary (East Europe), Director (Finance), Director/ Joint Secretary (CNV & I) and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Ministry of External Affairs and Joint/ Additional Secretary (Passport Seva Project) and Chief Passport Officer from April 2016 to November 2020. Shri Chatterjee served as Additional Secretary (Administration) and Dean, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) between November 2020 and July 2022.

Born on 17 December 1965, Chatterjee holds Ma aster's Degree in Commerce and is a Graduate from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He served as Junior Manager in Durgapur Steel Plant, Steel Authority of India Limited, from 1989 to 1992, prior to joining the Indian Foreign Service.

His Compulsory Foreign Language is Kazakh, and he also has working knowledge of Russian and French.

