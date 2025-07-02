MEA Secy P Kumaran meets Singapore Foreign Affairs Permanent Secy Luke Goh

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran on Wednesday met with Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, in New Delhi

The meeting focused on reviewing ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, for further strengthening the India-Singapore partnership.

"Secretary(East) P. Kumaran met Mr. Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Development) @MFAsg

Today in New Delhi. The two sides reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation, including initiatives in priority areas, for further strengthening the India-Singapore partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal wrote on X.

The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. To commemorate this special occasion, President Droupadi Murmu and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo in New Delhi on January 16, as stated by the MEA.

The joint logo incorporates elements: colours from the Indian and Singaporean National flags, the Lotus (National flower of India) & Orchid (National flower of Singapore), and the number 60, highlighting the significant milestone of the 60th anniversary. Overall, the logo reads "India Singapore 60 years of diplomatic relations".

According to MEA, the placement of these elements symbolises the enduring friendship, mutual trust and shared values between the two countries.

India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years. Our bilateral ties are characterised by strengthening political, defence, economic, cultural, educational and people-to-people contacts.

"We share warm and friendly relations, which have provided a firm basis for our expanding cooperation in the fields of advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitisation, healthcare and medicine, sustainability, and education and skills development," MEA noted.

Singapore is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. For the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, several commemorative events are being planned that reflect the significance India and Singapore attach to the bilateral partnership.

