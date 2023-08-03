"Measures being taken by authorities...": MEA on Haryana violence 

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that measures are being taken by the local authorities to restore peace and normalcy in Haryana.

"I'm sure you are aware of the measures that are being taken by local authorities. You've seen it a lot in the media to put a stop to the violence there, to restore peace and normalcy," Bagchi said when asked about India's reaction on the US State Department comment on the violence in Haryana.

This reaction came after the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urged parties to refrain from violent actions while replying to a question on the ongoing clashes between two groups in Gurugram and surrounding areas.

"This comment by the State Department that we saw is on August 2, which I think also refers to the same. So that's what I would have to say. So they related to this. You have talked about a similar issue. Look, of course, we would like to see a return to normalcy and peace," Bagchi said while addressing a weekly briefing.

In a state briefing, Miller on Wednesday said, "I would say of – with respect to the clashes that obviously we would, as always, urge calm and urge parties to refrain from violent actions.”

“With respect to whether we’ve heard from any Americans, I’m not aware of that. I’m happy to follow up with the – with the embassy,” he said when asked about any American citizen impacted by the clashes in Gurugram.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday afternoon leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government, today, partially lifted the mobile internet suspension from 1 pm to 4 pm hours today in multiple districts.

The state government in its order said that the internet is being lifted for the said period of time to facilitate the candidates of the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards.

The internet will be partially lifted in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram.

Till now six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

As the conditions in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5.

