'Measures in response to current regional tensions': Qatar confirms departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base

Doha [Qatar], January 15 : Qatar's International Media Office on Wednesday addressed reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, saying that the measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.

This comes after reports emerged that the US military is evacuating a part of its key base as Washington considers military action against Iran, Euro News reported.

The statement said, "With reference to circulating media reports regarding the departure of certain personnel from Al Udeid Air Base, the International Media Office (IMO) of the State of Qatar states that such measures are being undertaken in response to the current regional tensions. The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities. The IMO further notes that should any developments arise, it will be communicated through the official designated channels."

https://x.com/IMO_Qatar/status/2011444356662678015?s=20

The development comes as a precautionary response to escalating US-Iran tensions.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian state television has acknowledged reports of a high death toll linked to the nationwide protests, quoting the head of the Martyrs Foundation as saying "armed and terrorist groups" were responsible.

It further reported that the internet has remained cut off in Iran for more than five days, even as international phone services have resumed intermittently.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Amid the unrest and growing international focus on the developments, Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

In the letter, Iran's Permanent Representative, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed grave concern about recent remarks by the President of the United States regarding protests in Iran. Tehran claimed that the comments encouraged unrest and indicated external support for attempts to seize state institutions, which Iranian officials argued amounts to a direct threat to Iran's sovereignty and national security.

Iran maintained that the US statements violate core principles of international law, including the UN Charter provisions that prohibit the threat or use of force and bar intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The letter further asserted that such rhetoric contributes to political destabilisation and could fuel violence, with serious consequences for regional and international peace and security.

The Iranian mission also described the remarks as part of what it called a broader pattern of escalating pressure from Washington, alleging repeated threats of force in recent weeks. It referenced earlier communications sent to the United Nations in late December 2025 and early January 2026, which, according to Tehran, raised similar concerns. Iranian officials argued that these actions were part of a long-standing strategy aimed at weakening the country through sanctions, economic pressure, and political agitation.

The appeal comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday made fresh comments on the protests in Iran, calling on Iranians to continue their demonstrations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY," though he did not explain what form the help would take.

He also said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of protesters stopped, and later urged Iranians to "save the name of the killers and the abusers ... because they'll pay a very big price."

