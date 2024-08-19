Meet 11-Year-Old From China Who Wrote 600 Lines of Code to Build a Rocket

Space, vast and immeasurable by conventional terms like length, width, or height, has fascinated people around the globe for centuries. Countless individuals have sought to uncover its secrets using various tools and experiments, such as rockets and satellites. Recently, an innovative 11-year-old boy from China has joined this quest, capturing the admiration of many with his remarkable achievement: building his own rocket to explore the mysteries of space. Meet Yang Hong Sen, a young resident of Zhejiang, China, who has a deep passion for rockets and science. At just 11 years old, he has not only prepared the rocket launch codes himself but also built his own rocket. His efforts have garnered widespread praise and recognition. Yang's interest in rockets was sparked when China launched the iconic Long March 2 liftoff—an event he witnessed at the age of four. From that moment, he fell in love with rockets and began studying them with unwavering dedication.

Now, seven years later, Yang has written 600 lines of code to build his rocket, capturing the attention of people worldwide. His journey into the world of rocketry began at a very young age, and he has supplemented his knowledge with online courses, thorough study of physics and chemistry, and hands-on experience. In 2022, he spent ten consecutive months building his own solid-fuel rocket at home. In 2023, he launched a rocket named "Sen Xing," but unfortunately, it crashed due to a small glitch. Undeterred, Yang remained calm and immediately began investigating the cause of the failure. Currently, Yang is planning to launch his second rocket, hoping it will be one of China's best. He believes that his success will contribute to China's prestige on the global stage. His dream is to build a rocket that will make a significant impact worldwide. Yang shares the stages of his rocket construction, along with his study and observations, in detail on social media, where he has garnered a following of 400,000 people. His parents, proud of their son's achievements, fully support him. Yang has even converted his living room into a rocket research studio.

Yang's father, who admits to not knowing much about space, admires his son's calm and thoughtful approach to problem-solving. He is proud of Yang's determination and persistence. "Even if one of the rockets he built fails, it doesn't matter," his father says. "It was his first attempt, so he will learn from it. Whatever my son wants to do, I support him. As a parent, I am proud of his stubbornness. If he faces any technical problems, he can solve them. He tells me about it and seeks my advice, even though I don't know anything about space."

Experts in the field appreciate Yang's dedication and efforts. His love for space has become a topic of widespread discussion throughout China. People are not only noticing his achievements but also admiring the support and encouragement his parents provide.

Aiming for the Stars

Yang is not only passionate about space studies but also excels in his schoolwork, consistently achieving top marks in all subjects. Alongside his academic pursuits, he is deeply engaged in the world of space. His dream is to gain admission to the prestigious Civilian Defense University in China, where he aspires to build real rockets that will be launched into space, bringing pride to his country. Yang is working tirelessly day and night to achieve this goal.