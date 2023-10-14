Megan Thee Stallion is currently funding her own music career

Los Angeles, Oct 14 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared that she is financing her next project herself and isn't currently signed to a record label.

Stallion said in an Instagram Live video posted by producer Max Julian that's since been shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), reports People.com.

“I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf---ing hot girl productions," she said in the video, accompanied by who appears to be Julian alongside her.

She added: "We in my pockets, hotties, so let's do our big one!"

The 'Savage' musician also said she isn't looking for a label right now.

“I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my mama. So excited cause it’s really just me this go 'round until we sign to a new label, but I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because I just wanna do it myself," she added, as her collaborator exclaims "hot girl productions" in the background.

She also accused her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of sabotaging the promotion of her 2022 album ‘Traumazine’, following her years' long public dispute with the company.

The musician, whose real name is Megan Pete, was granted a temporary restraining order against the label and her distributor, 300 Entertainment, after they allegedly tried to block the American Music Awards from using her song 'Her' to promote the show.

“My label already told me. They was like, 'Bitch, ‘Traumazine’ going to hell,'" she joked in the video.

Thee Stallion has been locked in legal battle with 1501 for years; in August 2022, she sought $1 million in relief from the label after claiming that her last two albums fulfilled the requirements of her "unconscionable" contract, and in 2020, she filed a lawsuit claiming 1501 was stopping her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.

Last month, Thee Stallion released 'Bongos' with rapper Cardi B, their first collaboration since 2020's 'WAP'.

