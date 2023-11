Meghalaya: India-US Joint Exercise Vajra Prahar commences in Umroi

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 21 : The 14th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise "Vajra Prahar 2023" commenced at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Defence.

The US contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces. The Indian Army contingent is led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

Exercise Vajra Prahar is a joint exercise conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces, the ministry said in a press release.

It aims at sharing best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

The first edition was conducted in 2010 in India and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise was conducted at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS), Bakloh (HP). The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, from November 21 to December 11.

During the course of the next three weeks, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. Key highlights include 'Combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances', 'Waterborne insertion of troops', 'Precision engagement of targets at long ranges', 'Combat air control of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft' besides 'Airborne insertion and sustenance of troops', the release added.

Exercise Vajra Prahar has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practices between the Special Forces of both nations.

It is also a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America, said the Ministry of Defence.

