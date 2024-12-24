'Merry Christmas from Space', Sunita Williams and ISS Crew Share Heartwarming Greetings (Watch Video)

Sunita Williams and her astronaut team are stranded in space until March 2025, and NASA is diligently working to rescue them amid health concerns. Meanwhile, the team is taking every opportunity to celebrate festivals in space. Recently, NASA shared a video of their Christmas celebration with a special message. The video starts with Sunita Williams welcoming everyone on international space station and wishing Happy Christmas.

"As we get ready for the Christmas holidays, it’s a great time to spend it with all of our family up on the Space Station," said Sunita Williams, the current commander of the International Space Station (ISS). "There are seven of us here, and we are going to enjoy it together." Williams shared her love for the holiday season, emphasizing the joy of preparation and togetherness. "It's all about getting ready and everybody coming together for the holidays," she said.

The ISS crew plans to celebrate Christmas with special meals prepared using fresh ingredients delivered from Earth. This cargo delivery, while essential for the mission, also brings a sense of home to their unique environment. In addition to enjoying festive meals, the astronauts will connect with their families through video calls, helping them maintain emotional well-being during their extended stay in space. Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, Williams's time aboard the ISS has been extended due to technical delays with her spacecraft. She is now expected to return to Earth in March 2025.

During her mission, Williams has been actively engaging in educational outreach, sharing her experiences of life in microgravity to inspire students and foster interest in space exploration.

Concerns from Netizens Over Health

While the holiday festivities bring cheer, a recent photo shared by NASA has sparked concerns about Williams’s health. The image features Williams and fellow astronaut Don Pettit wearing festive attire, including a red Santa hat, while speaking on a ham radio inside the ISS’s Columbus laboratory module. NASA captioned the photo, “Another day, another sleigh NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait.”

To everyone on Earth, Merry Christmas from our @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GoOZjXJYLP — NASA (@NASA) December 23, 2024

Also Read: Here's Why Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Earth Return Postponed to March 2025

However, social media users were quick to notice Williams’s visibly thinner appearance after over six months in space. Comments flooded in, with one user writing, “Suni Williams does not look well, she needs to come home now,” and another saying, “They are getting pretty skinny! Praying for their safety!” Despite the concerns, Williams continues to exemplify the resilience and dedication of astronauts, finding ways to celebrate, connect with loved ones, and fulfill her mission under extraordinary circumstances. As she prepares to mark Christmas in orbit, her determination and festive spirit remain an inspiration to many on Earth.