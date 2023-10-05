Mexican-Indian high school student crowned Miss Teen USA

New York, Oct 5 Mexican-Indian high school student, UmaSofia Srivastava has been crowned Miss Teen USA 2023, which saw participation from over 50 young women from across the country, in a live-streamed contest in Nevada state.

The 16-year-old high school Junior at the Academy of St Elizabeth had become the first Mexican-Indian Miss New Jersey Teen USA earlier this year.

"IS THIS REAL??? I am so grateful and honored that I’m the first Mexican-Indian, first New Jersey, your MISS TEEN USA 2023!!!" Srivastava wrote on social media after winning the coveted title last week.

"This night is truly the best night of my life because I was crowned with the people that have loved and supported me throughout everything cheering for me in the audience."

Srivastava, who speaks English, Spanish, Hindi and French, hopes to become a UN Ambassador.

She works with the Lotus Petal Foundation to help underprivileged children in India receive a well rounded education, proper nutrition and healthcare.

A co-founder of the Diversity & Inclusion campaign at her school, Srivastava also participates in Mock Trial and Model United Nations, according to her pageant biography.

She has authored and illustrated a book, "The White Jaguar", which she says, is to inspire people of all ages to embrace what makes them unique.

Also a pianist, Srivastava runs her own blog, That’s Fan Behavior, where she writes about her experience as a woman of colour and current events.

Miss New York Teen USA Stephanie Skinner was named first runner-up and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA Maggie Ross was second runner-up in the pageant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor