Mexico: 10 killed, 9 injured as gunmen open fire at car race participants

By IANS | Published: May 21, 2023 11:24 AM 2023-05-21T11:24:05+5:30 2023-05-21T11:40:16+5:30

Mexico City, May 21

Mexico City, May 21 At least ten people were killed and nine others injured in an armed attack targeting a group of amateur rally drivers in a car race in the Mexican state of Baja California, local media reported.

A group of armed individuals got out of a vehicle and opened fire at the car race participants who were parked on the side of a highway in Ensenada, Baja California on Saturday, said the Milenio newspaper citing local authorities.

The attack "left nine wounded and 10 people dead," Xinhua news agency reported quoting Ensenada authorities.

