Mexico captures alleged Colombian drug kingpin

Mexico City, April 22 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed the arrest of alleged Colombian drug lord Eduard Fernando Giraldo in an operation in Mexico City.

"He was detained by the Navy Secretariat and deported yesterday (Wednesday)," Lopez Obrador said during his regular daily press conference on Thursday.

The capture of the alleged criminal, alias "Boliqueso", took place in collaboration with authorities from Colombia and other international agencies, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

Giraldo was a member of the Cali cartel and Norte del Valle cartel, organisations that were once the main drug suppliers to Mexican cartels, according to local media.

