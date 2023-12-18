Michaung effect: Skyrocketing price of eggs in Kolkata’s retail markets

Kolkata, Dec 18 In the last few days, the price of eggs in the retail markets of Kolkata has skyrocketed in an unprecedented manner reportedly because of the cyclone Michaung effect affecting supply to West Bengal from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On an average, the price of one egg is Rs 7.50 in most of the retail markets in Kolkata and in some markets located in the posh areas of the city the price is Rs 8 almost for the last couple of weeks.

Earlier to that the price of one egg used to range between Rs 5.50 to Rs 6 in the retail markets of the city.

According to the members of a task force constituted by the West Bengal government to keep the prices of the essential commodities in the retail markets, West Bengal is heavily dependent on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the supply of eggs.

“However, following cyclone Michaung its after-effects could be felt in distinct parts of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following which the supply of eggs to West Bengal had been affected in a major way. We apprehend that it will take some time for the price of eggs in the retail markets of the city to ease to normal rates,” a member of the task force said.

He said that the upward trend in the price of eggs started since the beginning of December and now it has reached such a level.

The general secretary of the Kolkata Egg Merchants’ Association Kajal Dutta admitted that the price rise for eggs in Kolkata’s retail markets had never been as exorbitant as it had been this time.

“Egg is the staple diet for protein for average middle-class Bengali families. Since it is uncertain when the price will stabilize, the pain for such families might continue for some time now."

