"Milestones...emergence of Bharat": Jaishankar hails passage of three new criminal bills

New Delhi [India], December 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday hailed the passage of three criminal bills from the Parliament and called it "milestones in decolonization" to replace colonial-era laws and the emergence of 'Bharat'.

He further said that bringing the legal, police and investigative systems up to date enhances protection for the vulnerable and also facilitates effective responses against organised crime and terrorism.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said, "The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 are not just major reforms. They are milestones in our decolonization and the emergence of Bharat."

"Bringing Indian legal, police and investigative systems up to date with times, they enhance protection for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable. They also facilitate effective responses to organized crime, terrorism and other offences that strike at the root of our journey to progress," he added.

The three criminal bills the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita Bill, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill were passed from both Houses of the Parliament replacing the colonial laws namely the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Piloting the three bills during the Winter Session of Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said it is the "beginning of a new era" as "the purpose of these bills is to give justice not the punishment."

"For the first time in history", Shah said these bills are "made by India and approved by the Indian Parliament for Indians".

Earlier, PM Modi had also hailed the passage of these bills and called it a 'watershed moment' in Indian history and said these are a testament to India's commitment to reform.

"The passage of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 is a watershed moment in our history. These Bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare," PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday.

