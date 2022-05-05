Militant attacks in Pakistan witness 24 pc spike in April compared to March

Pakistan has witnessed a 24 per cent rise in the number of militant attacks in the month of April as compared to March 2022 with most of the attacks taking place in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) followed by main Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

As per the latest statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), only in the month of April, a total of 34 militant attacks were carried out in which 55 people were killed. In addition, a total of 25 people were injured including 11 security personnel and 14 civilians.

In the month of March, the militants carried out 26 attacks across the country in which 115 people were killed and 288 injured, reported Dawn.

The data released by the Pakistan institute recorded 16 militant attacks in April in FATA in which 31 people were killed, including 21 security personnel, seven militants and three civilians, while 10 people were injured including six security personnel and four civilians.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in the same month, militants carried out 10 attacks in which 17 people were killed, including 12 security personnel and five civilians, while six people were injured, of which three were civilians and three security personnel.

While most terrorist attacks in Pakistan are carried out by religious groups based in Afghanistan, Baloch militancy is also on the rise. In Balochistan, four militant attacks left one security official and one civilian dead while five people were injured including one security official and four civilians, as per the media outlet.

The third-largest province of Pakistan, Sindh also reported numerous militant attacks. In Sindh province, four militant attacks took place in which four civilians and one militant were killed.

Karachi, which is witnessing a rising number of street crimes, is also facing militant attacks. The largest Pakistani city, Karachi witnessed the suicide bombing of a Chinese teachers' van at the University of Karachi. The incident grabbed eyeballs across the world with condemnation pouring in from all over.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's border state Punjab saw respite as no militant attacks took place during the month of April. Though no militant attack took place in Punjab yet most of the arrests were from there.

The Pakistani security forces carried out 22 actions against militants in which 11 suspected militants were arrested and 27 others were killed.

( With inputs from ANI )

