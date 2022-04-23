Military transport plane crashes in Ukraine, casualties reported

Kiev, April 23 A Ukrainian An-26 military transport plane crashed in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhya region, the regional administration said in a statement on Facebook.

The aircraft was on a technical flight, and there were casualties in the crash which took place on Friday, the statement added.

Circumstances of the crash were being verified, Xinhua news agency reported.

