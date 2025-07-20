Millions allocated for building solar energy roofing on public sports fields

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government approved a new national plan for the placing of solar energy roofing on public sports fields across the country.

To that end, it has allocated a budget of 34 million Shekels (USD 10 million) to support local authorities for such installations by the end of the year. It also provides water utilities with a three-year construction exemption for these projects.

Also, additional regulatory relief is being promoted that will facilitate and encourage the installation of solar roofs.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said the move combines a "number of different practical benefits under one roof:" it allows for the expansion of hours of activity at sports fields, provides shade and protection from weather conditions, generates clean, zero-emission energy, contributes to reducing the urban heat island, strengthens local energy security, and allows local authorities to turn an expense into a profitable investment.

"All of this through smart utilization of existing infrastructure, so that the neighborhood sports field will become an energy hub in the community."

"Solar roofing of sports fields is an important environmental-social move that promotes clean energy, reduces air pollution, reduces the urban heat island and improves the quality of life of residents - especially in the heart of urban spaces," said Minister of Environmental Protection Idit Silman.

"This is a smart utilization of public infrastructure, which connects climate goals and community resilience, and on the way to the national goal of 30 per cent renewable energy by 2030." (ANI/TPS)

