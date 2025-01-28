Milos Vucevic steps down as Serbian Prime Minister

Belgrade [Serbia], January 28 : The ruling party of Serbia, the Serbian Progressive Party on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has submitted his "irrevocable resignation."

In a statement, the party quoted Vucevic emphasising the responsibility of those in leadership and revealing that his decision came after a conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who accepted his resignation.

In a rough translation, the Serbian Progressive Party wrote on X, "The Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Milos Vucevic @milos_vucevic announced that he was submitting his irrevocable resignation from that position, and emphasised that by doing so, we are demonstrating the responsibility of those who are elected to be responsible."

Председник Владе Републике Србије Милош Вучевић @milos_vucevic изјавио је да подноси неопозиву оставку на ту функцију, и истакао да тиме показујемо одговорност оних који су бирани да буду одговорни. https://t.co/1XN247ghM1 pic.twitter.com/4hqDsx3WUt— СНС СРБИЈА (@sns_srbija) January 28, 2025

In a statement, the party said, "The Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Milos Vucevic, announced today that he is submitting his irrevocable resignation from that position. Vucevic said that he made the irrevocable decision to resign after last night's events in Novi Sad when students were attacked."

According to Radio Free Europe, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, as a general strike swept across the country on January 24.

Protesters demanded accountability and justice for the victims killed in the collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad last November.

Students had blocked more than 60 faculties and two university headquarters on January 24 in the Serbian capital. Protesters marked 15 minutes of silence to remember each person killed in the railway station collapse. Calling for a general strike, they urged citizens to refrain from going to work, shopping, or making any other financial transactions. More than 200 companies across Serbia announced they had suspended operations on January 24 in solidarity with the students.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor