Minor dies in Sydney school after being trapped under lift
By IANS | Published: November 1, 2023 03:35 PM2023-11-01T15:35:18+5:302023-11-01T15:40:06+5:30
Sydney, Nov 1 Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an elevator at a school in Sydney.
At about 2 p.m., emergency services were called to the school on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga, a suburb in Sydney's north shore, reports Xinhua news agency.
Upon arrival, officers found a 10-year-old boy trapped under a lift.
Despite attempts to remove the boy, he died at the scene.
NSW Police Force said that a crime scene has been established and a recovery operation is continuing.
The incident occurred in a special primary school and high school for children with disabilities.
Officers remain at the site for further investigation.
